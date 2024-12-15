Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken the initiative to support three destitute children in Khainuri village, Chamoli district, who have been struggling after losing their parents. The Chief Minister has arranged for essential items and sustenance for the children through the district administration, according to a press release from the Uttarakhand CMO.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, the Chamoli district administration team visited Khainuri village on Sunday and provided the children with blankets, warm clothes, fruits, and nutritional supplies. The team also inspected their living conditions, including housing and toilet facilities, and assured them of continued support, the release stated.

Also Read | AAP vs BJP Flashpoint: Delhi High Court To Hear on December 16 Plea Against 'Suppression of CAG Reports' by CM Atishi.

Nain Singh, a resident of Khainuri village, passed away in October due to illness. His wife, Kusum Devi, had died earlier in 2020. This left their two daughters, Sanjana and Sakshi, and their son, Ayush, in a dire situation. Although Gram Pradhan Virendra Singh and the villagers extended support, the absence of their parents led the children into financial hardship, the release mentioned.

Upon learning about their plight, the Chief Minister immediately directed officials to provide assistance. The administrative team delivered blankets and warm clothes to shield the children from the cold, along with fruits and other essential items to ensure proper nutrition. The team also assured that the government would continue to extend all possible support, the release added.

Also Read | Assam TET Admit Card 2024 Out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to supporting the children, emphasising that the state government is dedicated to ensuring their bright future. He assured that all necessary arrangements would be made for their welfare. While the story of these three orphaned children from Khainuri village is one of hardship, the efforts of the administration and the government have brought a glimmer of hope for them, the release concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)