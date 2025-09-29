Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI probe into the leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper during his visit to Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said since the youth are demanding a CBI inquiry, the government will recommend a CBI probe in the matter. There will be no obstacles in the process.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister also stated that the case is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) supervised by a retired High Court judge, and that the committee has already begun its work. Moreover, CM Dhami emphasised his decision to visit the protest site personally to acknowledge the pain and concerns of the youth, assuring them that the government fully supports them.

He noted that over the past four years, the government has conducted more than 25,000 recruitment processes transparently, with no complaints except in this one instance. Therefore, the government is dedicated to addressing any doubts or mistrust among the youth.

CM Dhami also mentioned that during their meeting last week, he made it clear that the government aims to eliminate any distrust or suspicion in the minds of young people. To demonstrate this commitment, he visited the Parade Ground unannounced to interact directly with the youth.

Additonally, he also announced that any cases registered against the youth during the protest would be withdrawn. The Chief Minister stated that in this 'Amrit Kaal' of a developed India, the youth will play a crucial role in making Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

During his visit, CM Dhami declared that the SIT investigation has been underway for several days, during which facts related to the paper leak are being gathered.

"..You all want the CBI to investigate it. I want to emphasise this to all of you, so that there's no doubt in your minds: we recommend a CBI investigation. The SIT investigation has been ongoing for several days. You've also seen that all the facts are being gathered from everywhere...," said CM Dhami. (ANI)

