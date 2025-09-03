Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting in the Secretariat on Wednesday and reviewed the law and order of the state, the condition of roads, Seva Pakhwada and other public interest-related issues.

Giving necessary guidelines to the officials in the meeting, he stated that ensuring a smooth, safe and transparent system for the public is the "top priority" of the government.

Also Read | Sikh Remarks Row: Allahabad High Court Reserves Order on Rahul Gandhi's Plea in Sikh Remarks Case.

The Chief Minister gave clear instructions that "strict action should be taken against those who play with the law and order in the state"

"Regular monitoring should be ensured with CCTV cameras at all sensitive places. An intensive checking campaign should be conducted on the borders of the state. Night patrolling by the police should be made more effective"

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Jharkhand: Cyber Criminals in Jamshedpur Dupe 12 US Citizens, Probe Launched at Multiple Levels.

The Chief Minister said that a "special campaign should be run to make the roads pothole-free after the monsoon. The tender process for the improvement and pothole-free roads after the rains should be completed now".

The Chief Minister said that Seva Pakhwada will be organised across the state from 17 September, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to 2 October, Gandhi Jayanti.

"On this occasion, programs related to service, public awareness and public interest will be organised in all the districts"

He directed the officials to prepare a "detailed action plan" for each district and implement it in a time-bound manner. The Chief Minister said that he would personally visit various districts by road and conduct a direct review of the arrangements.

The Chief Minister took the complaint related to sand mixed with salt seriously and immediately ordered to take samples and investigate. He said that "strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty" in the investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)