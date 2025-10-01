Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended birthday wishes to Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, on his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

In a post on X, CM Dhami prayed for Kovind's long life, excellent health, prosperity, and sought blessings from Baba Kedar.

A lawyer, veteran political representative, and long-time advocate of egalitarianism and integrity in Indian public life and society, Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh, near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His parents were Maiku Lal and Kalawati.

According to the President's Secretariat's release, before assuming charge of the office of the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017, Kovind served as the 36th Governor of the state of Bihar from August 16, 2015, to June 20, 2017.

Kovind completed his school education in Kanpur and obtained the degrees of B.Com and L.L.B. from Kanpur University. In 1971, he enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi.

Kovind was Union Government Advocate in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979 and Union Government Standing Counsel in the Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993. He became Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court of India in 1978. He practised at the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court for 16 years till 1993.

Kovind was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in April 1994. He served for two consecutive terms of six years each till March 2006. Kovind served on various Parliamentary Committees like the Parliamentary Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes/Tribes; the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs; the Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas; the Parliamentary Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment; and the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Justice. He was Chairman of the Rajya Sabha House Committee.

Kovind also served as a Member of the Board of Management of the Dr B.R Ambedkar University, Lucknow, and Member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He was part of the Indian delegation at the United Nations and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in October 2002.

Ram Nath Kovind has held several notable positions throughout his career. He served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. Prior to this, he was a Member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Uttar Pradesh, from 1994 to 2006. Additionally, Kovind has been involved in various roles, including General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Koli Samaj from 1971 to 1975, Union Government Advocate at the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979, and Union Government Junior Counsel in the Supreme Court from 1982 to 1984.

During his long public career, Kovind has travelled widely across the country. He has also visited Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States in his capacity as a Member of Parliament.

Ram Nath Kovind married Savita Kovind on May 30, 1974. The couple has two children, a son named Prashant Kumar and a daughter named Swati. Kovind is an avid reader with a keen interest in books on politics and social change, law, history, and religion. (ANI)

