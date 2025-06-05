Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted people on Thursday on the occasion of World Environment Day, and urged them to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' (One tree in the name of mother) by planting atleast one tree and protect the environment. "

"Conservation of nature and environment is both our cultural heritage and responsibility. Under the able leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has been started to promote environmental conservation," Dhami said in a post on X.

"Let us all promote this campaign and plant a tree in the name of Mother and ensure our participation in environmental protection," his post added.

Ek Ped Maa ke naam, an initiative which combines environmental conservation and a tribute to mothers, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5, 2024, exactly one year ago.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at least 80 crore saplings were planted between June and September, through collaborative efforts from government agencies, local communities, and various stakeholders.

The Prime Minister also greeted people today, urging them to deepen efforts towards protecting the planet, while also complimenting people working at the grassroots level for environmental conservation.

"This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better," the PM's post read.

On Wednesday, PM Modi highlighted how environmental conservation in the country is "happening with great vigour and is powered by public participation," highlighting the inclusion of two wetland areas in Rajasthan as a 'Ramsar site,' recognising them as Wetlands of International Importance.

Two sites from Rajasthan have been included as a Ramsar site, namely Khichan and Menar in Rajasthan's Phalodi and Udaipur districts, respectively. With the inclusion of both, India has 91 such sites across the country, according to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The Union Minister highlighted the two new entrants on the eve of Environment Day, calling it a testament to PM Modi's focus on environmental conservation and helping India build a "greener tomorrow."

On the eve of Environment Day, India has two new entrants to the list of Wetlands of International Importance. The latest to join the list of Ramsar sites in India are: Khichan, in Phalodi, Rajasthan; Menar in Udaipur, Rajasthan/. This addition takes our tally to 91. The achievement is yet another testament to the fact that PM Narendra Modi ji's focus on environmental conservation is successfully helping India build a greener tomorrow," Minister Yadav's post read.

Ramsar sites (also known as Ramsar list) are areas designated as wetlands of international importance. India currently has 91 sites across more than 20 states in the country. Tamil Nadu has 20 Ramsar sites, the most in the country, including the Kanjirankulam Bird Sanctuary, Pallikarnai Marsh Reserve Forest and more. (ANI)

