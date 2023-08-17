Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials of his advisory group constituted with an aim to provide guidance for the upcoming Global Investors Summit, 2023.

The meeting was held at Hotel Pacific, Dehradun.

CM Dhami has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the summit which is scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand in November this year.

Under the Global Investors Summit, two roadshows are proposed at the international level and six roadshows are proposed at the national level. Apart from this, a mini conclave is also proposed to be organized in Mussoorie and Ramnagar.

Roadshows and other programs will be organized in the state for investment in tourism, industry, IT, health, higher education and various other sectors.

CM Dhami had said that there are many possibilities for development in Uttarakhand. He said the Investors Summit is an excellent opportunity to increase the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand. The state has good human resources and a good environment for setting up industries. A strong new industrial policy has been formulated to attract more and more investors to the state, the Chief Minister had said.

He had said that the speedy expansion of air, rail and road connectivity in the state is attracting people from the industrial world to visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. (ANI)

