Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the Uttarakhand Malta Festival at the Government Garden Circuit House in Garhikant.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister announced the launch of a Malta Mission to promote the production of Malta (a local citrus fruit) in the state, and stated that the state would also organise a Malta Festival in Delhi.

Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Pushkar Dhami, visited an exhibition showcasing Malta and lemon varieties from various districts, and also tasted different products made from Malta.

The Chief Minister said that Malta is closely associated with the identity and tradition of Uttarakhand. Horticulture can play a significant role in strengthening the state's economy and prosperity. To realise these possibilities, the state government has launched several notable initiatives such as the Apple Mission and the Kiwi Mission. On similar lines, the Malta Mission will be initiated to boost Malta production in the state.

He further said that the government has taken several important steps for branding Uttarakhand's Malta and ensuring better market access. Organising Malta Festivals in every district is part of these efforts. To provide national-level recognition to Uttarakhand's Malta, a Malta Festival will also be organised in Delhi by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working with full commitment to enhance farmers' income. Through proper encouragement, innovation, and modern technologies in agriculture and horticulture, farmers' earnings are being increased. This initiative will prove to be a game-changer in curbing migration and providing employment opportunities to youth near their villages.

He added that the state government is promoting suitable agriculture and horticulture based on local specialities.

The Chief Minister said that efforts are being made to establish orchards of Malta, apple, pear, kiwi, walnut, peach, and citrus fruits in the state. Special emphasis is being laid on developing crop-based clusters to strengthen production and marketing. Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been declared for Malta and Galgal. The government is providing a 50 per cent subsidy for orchard plantation, 70 to 80 per cent subsidy on micro-irrigation, and up to 60 per cent subsidy on food processing units.

Referring to the center established at Selakui for aromatic plants, the Chief Minister said that an important initiative has been taken to promote large-scale cultivation of aromatic plants in the state through the launch of the Fragrance Revolution.

According to the release, the Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Malta grower Harish from Pauri Garhwal, who participated in the Malta Festival, and stated that he has planted around 1,000 plants across 53 varieties and is preparing to plant 200 more this year.

He urged other farmers to take inspiration from such efforts and support the government's initiatives to realize the vast potential in the horticulture sector. (ANI)

