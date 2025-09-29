Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited the Parade Ground in Dehradun and interacted with the youth protesting against the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case.

Following his interaction with the protestors, CM Dhami declared that they have recommended a CBI investigation into the matter. He also stated that the SIT investigation has been underway for several days, during which facts related to the paper leak are being gathered.

."..You all want the CBI to investigate it. So, I'm saying this to all of you, so that there's no doubt in your minds, we recommend a CBI investigation. The SIT investigation has been ongoing for the past few days. You've also seen that all the facts are being gathered from everywhere..." said CM Dhami.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's stance of zero tolerance towards irregularities in recruitment examinations, assuring that no injustice will be done to the youth and that his government is ready for any probe into the UKSSSC paper leak."

"The Assembly and Secretariat serve as venues for meeting the public and addressing daily work. That's why I try to visit the Assembly as well as the Secretariat to meet with the public, to handle government work from here... We have stated that there should be no injustice to the rights and abilities, talents, and capabilities of youth. There should be no corruption in the recruitment process. If there are any questions, we have stated that we are ready to conduct any investigation that the students desire. There are many exams ahead. Everyone should prepare themselves..." CM Dhami said while interacting with the media in the Assembly premises in Dehradun.

Further, the Chief Minister also noted that over 25,000 appointments have already been made without malpractice. He further said the alleged paper leak in the 2025 graduate-level competitive examination conducted by UKSSSC is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

But on Friday, amid protests, CM Dhami also appealed to the youth to remain cautious of those trying to exploit their interests.

"...I appeal to all the youth that they should decide who are leading their movement, those who are bringing the youth onto the streets to serve their own interests, have no connection with the youth or the recruitment process. But our commitment is that just as we have made 25,000 appointments in a transparent manner without any corruption, we will do the same," Dhami said. (ANI)

