Dehradun, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday moved into his official residence which has a reputation of being 'jinxed'.

When asked by reporters about his decision to move into the house, Dhami said he believes in "karma".

"I don't think about the past nor worry about the future. I believe in karma. Leaving the CM residence unused would also mean a waste of the state's resources," Dhami said.

Built over 10 acres, the sprawling bungalow on New Cantonment Road, is believed to have brought ill luck to three former chief ministers who had to step down before they could complete their tenures.

The three chief ministers who chose to stay in the house and suffered premature ouster from office are Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Vijay Bahuguna and Trivendra Singh Rawat.

However, Harish Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat, the two chief ministers who decided not to stay in it, did not have a smooth run in the top office either.

While Congress leader Harish Rawat had to step down following a rebellion against him that led to the imposition of president's rule in the state briefly in 2016, BJP's Tirath who replaced Trivendra as CM in March this year had to quit in less than four months.

However, Dhami who came in as a replacement for Tirath earlier this month formally moved into the official residence after performing a puja along with his family.

