Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inducted 100 new buses into the fleet of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC), marking a significant step towards strengthening the state's public transport infrastructure on the occasion of the New Year.

The buses were flagged off from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Chief Minister also dedicated 10 air-conditioned and two sleeper contracted buses to the public. In addition, he released the Transport Corporation's souvenir "Anavarat" and a road safety-themed calendar. Dedicated employees of the Transport Corporation, who have discharged their duties with commitment and integrity under challenging conditions, were also honoured.

Dhami said the introduction of new buses equipped with state-of-the-art technology would further strengthen the state's public transport system. He said the initiative would ensure safe, convenient, and affordable travel for passengers while also giving new momentum to Uttarakhand's economic, social, and tourism activities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that in a hilly state like Uttarakhand, where geographical conditions are challenging, a strong and reliable transport system is essential not only for connectivity but also for the region's overall development. He added that the government remains committed to modernising transport services and improving passenger amenities across the state.

Senior officials of the Transport Department and Uttarakhand Transport Corporation were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the Ex-Servicemen Interaction Programme organised on the occasion of the New Year at Hathibadkala in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a land of brave soldiers and ex-servicemen, and that the state government remains consistently sensitive and proactive towards their honour, rehabilitation, and welfare.

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approved the promotion of nine IPS officers at a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), senior IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Abhinav Kumar, will be promoted to the rank of Director General. He is currently serving as Additional Director General (Security and Intelligence) in the state. In addition, the DPC has approved the promotion of eight other IPS officers. (ANI)

