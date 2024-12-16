Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Indian Army, ex-servicemen as well as the country and the people of the state on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.

"This day displays the valour and honour of the Indian Army. Our brave soldiers always contribute with readiness to protect the country, which we are proud of," the CM said according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

"The supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers to protect the borders of the country will always be remembered," he added.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16, to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.

"We are proud of the bravery of our soldiers and the whole country salutes their bravery," the CM said according to the statement.

India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House in the national capital, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present for the occasion. (ANI)

