Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the commencement of the Chardham Yatra 2025, stating that the doors of Shri Yamunotri and Shri Gangotri Dham will open today on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

In his X post, he wrote, "The doors of Shri Yamunotri and Shri Gangotri Dham will be opened today on Akshaya Tritiya. The Chardham Yatra 2025 begins today. May Maa Ganga-Yamuna bless you all. #AkshayaTritiya"

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of Shri Gangotri Dham are going to open. Shri Gangotri temple has been decorated with flowers for the occasion.

The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will be formally opened today, allowing devotees to visit.

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated through prayer, alms-giving, and spiritual practices. The day is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate.

In Sanskrit, the word "Akshaya" means "never diminishing." It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way, and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune.

The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

The day is also known as 'Akha Teej' and is being celebrated on May 10 this year. It is believed that divine powers bless tasks done on this auspicious day and always prove beneficial. It is considered to be an auspicious day to bring home precious metals like gold and silver for prosperity. It was the day when the third of the four Yugas, the Treta Yuga, began.

Interestingly, the festival also marks the birth anniversary of Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is also believed that Lord Krishna handed Draupadi a Patra (container) in which food appeared in abundance during the period when the Pandavas were exiled to the forests.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kalyug and the end of the Dwapar yug. (ANI

