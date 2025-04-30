New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Following severe backlash from BJP leaders, the Congress party has deleted its controversial social media post featuring a headless poster with the word "GAYAB" (missing), which targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move came after the BJP slammed Congress for the post, accusing it of echoing Pakistan's narrative in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today (April 30) on Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Check 22, 24 Carat Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The post had shown an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility). This drew strong criticism from the BJP and its allies.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the Congress deleted its "Sar Tan Se Juda" imagery tweet due to pressure from the people of India.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 30, 2025: Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Praj Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

"Under Pressure from people of India the Congress party deletes it's 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery tweet! This will not hide the Anti National Pro Pakistan Charactersitic of Congress!," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/pradip103/status/1917240039882285543

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had also sharply criticised the Congress, accusing it of sending the wrong message to Pakistan.

"They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation... This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country," Bhatia said.

He also said, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. The Congress's social media handle has tweeted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here... 'Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today."Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Prime Minister, saying he is one of the most active leaders the country has seen.

"Hardly any Prime Minister of the country has been in as much active contact as this PM. The people of the North East were cut off, but the Prime Minister visited the North East many times and kept in touch with the people there. PM Mod has been actively interacting with the youth, farmers, and labourers of the country, as no other prime minister has been to date," Singh said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted strongly.

"When our Prime Minister is leading the fight against terrorism strongly, why does Congress have such a low opinion of him? How low will Congress stoop? I abhor this Congress party's antics," Rijiju said on X.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the opposition should support the government at such times.

"The PM and the Government of India have taken the right steps in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and will continue to do so. But instead of supporting them, the opposition is sending a pro-Pakistan message. Their statements are condemnable," he said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress of using religiously charged imagery for political gain.

"The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction," Malviya said on X.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted sharply to the post.

https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/1917164472717971817

"Congress is hand in glove with Pakistani terrorists and their patrons, the killers of Hindus," Dubey posted on X.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had explained the post, saying the Prime Minister skipped the all-party meeting but had time to campaign.

"PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting. We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue. PM did come back, but he went to Bihar to campaign for the election. He has time to address the election campaign but not the all-party meeting," Ramesh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)