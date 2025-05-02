Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting of senior officials at his official residence on the incidents in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar and gave strict instructions to ensure strict action against the criminals in the state.

The Chief Minister also directed them to ensure the victim is provided complete security in Nainital. In this incident, the officials were asked to monitor every situation sensitively. The CM said that our government stands firmly with the victim and her family.

The Chief Minister said that if any kind of rumour is spread on social media by anarchic elements, they will be identified immediately, and strict legal action will be taken against them, along with instructions to speed up the verification campaign.

Chief Minister Dhami said tampering with Uttarakhand's sacred land and identity will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against any person or organisation that dares to break the unity of Devbhoomi.

Tension gripped the city after a girl was allegedly raped in Uttarakhand's Nainital. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena on Thursday said that the accused was arrested and the situation is under control.

Speaking to reporters, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said that the police are in alert mode.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to jail by the court. Tension erupted in Nainital on Wednesday night, but police controlled it. The police force has been deployed in different areas to maintain peace in the city. Police have made their preparations for Friday's Jumma Namaaz. As of now, everything is normal in the area. There is complete peace in Nainital, and everyone is safe. Therefore, tourists should come to Nainital for sightseeing," Meena told reporters. (ANI)

