Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a review meeting via video conferencing on Tuesday from the Chief Minister's residence in response to the recent political developments occurring in the neighbouring country of Nepal.

According to the release, the meeting was attended by the district administrations of Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar, along with officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the state police. The overall security situation along Uttarakhand's international borders with Nepal was thoroughly reviewed.

CM Dhami directed officials to launch intensive checking campaigns along the Nepal border and keep strict watch on the activities of any anti-social or disruptive elements.

He further emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of social media to curb the spread of rumours, misleading information, or provocative content, ensuring timely action when necessary.

He instructed the district administrations to maintain constant coordination with central security agencies and the SSB. He also stressed that surveillance systems should be strengthened through the collective participation of local villagers, gram committees, police forces, and forest department officials in the border areas.

He added that all entry routes along the borders must be regularly monitored, and special vigilance should be exercised on cross-border movement.

He also instructed strict compliance with the security guidelines issued by the Government of India and ordered the deployment of additional security forces wherever required.

The meeting also discussed in depth various aspects, including security challenges in border areas, community participation, strengthening intelligence networks, and coordination with central agencies.

This high-level meeting was attended by the State Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Principal Secretary (Home), the ADG Law & Order, the ADG Intelligence, the Kumaon Commissioner, the Inspector General of Police Kumaon Range, and the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and SSB officials from Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar. (ANI)

