India News | Uttarakhand CM Takes Stock of Quarantine Centre in Rudrapur

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday took the stock of the situation at quarantine centre related to COVID-19 operated in the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Staging Area here.

This was followed by an inspection of 300-bed hospital of Ram Sumer Shukla Medical College.

After this, the Chief Minister Rawat held a review meeting with officials concerned with relief work and rescue.

Rawat said, "Corona positive cases are increasing from the migrants coming from different states in Uttarakhand, in such a situation that all people need to take precautions.

He said that the government has decided to bring the people of Uttarakhand from different states. The government had already anticipated that the Corona cases would increase if people were brought from outside, so the government was already engaged in preparations.

He said that the government is ready and able to fight and deal with every situation. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Finance and Health Secretary Amit Negi were also present in the review meeting.

The Chief Minister took detailed information about the works and arrangements being done to prevent infection of Covid-19 in the district. He said that the State Government is making arrangements for state-of-the-art equipment in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Chief Minister Rawat said that next 10 days will be very important, in which case we will need to take precaution and there is time to work and live with restraint.

He said that those who have been quarantined, if their report is negative for the next 10 days and they do not show any other symptoms, then such people can also be sent home. (ANI)

