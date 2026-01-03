Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): A high-level review meeting was held at Sardar Patel Bhawan on Saturday, chaired by Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, with senior officers of the Police Headquarters to discuss the Uttarakhand Police's priorities for the coming year. During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the steps needed to ensure efficiency, transparency, and timeliness across all branches of the Police Headquarters.

The DGP issued directions stating that, in compliance with the instructions from the Union Home Minister at the Anti-Terror Conference-2025, special priority must be accorded to cyber surveillance and cyber intelligence from the perspective of the state's internal security.

According to a release, the DGP emphasised the reorganisation of the ATS, ANTF, and Traffic Directorate. In line with the Union Home Minister's directions at the Anti-Terror Conference-2025 on uniformity in ATS structure, necessary action has been issued.

To realise the Chief Minister's vision of a Drug-Free Uttarakhand, instructions have been issued to strengthen the ANTF further this year.

The DGP informed that a high-level meeting of senior police officers from the state will soon be held during which the agenda points of the DGP-IGP Conference-2025 will be reviewed.

The DGP stressed the need to make the 1930 cybercrime helpline more effective and to ensure better, technically robust integration with the 112 emergency system.

He directed that all headquarters-level officers immediately submit concrete, time-bound action plans aligned with the proposals, priorities, and objectives for their respective sections. He also instructed that budgetary matters, procurement, and other financial issues be resolved expeditiously and to a high standard before the end of the financial year.

Instructions were also issued to dispose of pending files from the previous year and proposals pending at the government level, to prevent unnecessary delays in administrative work.

Highlighting the Chief Minister's vision of 'Simplification, Solution, and Disposal', the DGP directed the adoption of a time-bound decision-making process to eliminate unnecessary delays in file work. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring faster file movement and transparency across all sections through the exclusive use of the e-Office/e-File system.

The DGP also said that the Uttarakhand Police Song should be widely promoted. He stated that the song beautifully reflects the state's cultural identity, dedication, and the police force's service spirit. (ANI)

