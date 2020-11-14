Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): A fire broke out in a furniture shop in the Pipal Mandi area of Uttarkashi district here on Saturday. It was soon doused after the immediate intervention of the fire department.

According to Ramesh Chandra Gautam, a firefighter, the incident took place due to a mishap with fireworks. Furniture worth Rs 8 lakh has been damaged.

No casualties were reported. (ANI)

