Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): 'Golf carts' are seen running on the famous Mall Road of Mussoorie, the queen of hills, to reduce traffic pressure and provide smooth traffic facilities to local citizens and tourists.

This scheme has been started under the direction of Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal. Under this initiative, the Municipal Council is running four golf carts on Mussoorie Mall Road in the first phase. Ten more golf carts will soon join this fleet.

Savin Bansal, District Magistrate Dehradun told ANI, "Mussoorie is a prominent spot in terms of ecology and tourism...The Golf carts were introduced before the winter carnival...The purpose of all the initiatives is to enhance the value of the brand Mussoorie."

Replying to a query, he said, "We have ordered some more vehicles. They are expected to reach shortly. "

Ranjeet Chauhan, cart driver told ANI, "..It is a good facility for the elderly, and handicapped. Locals are also availing of the facility."

Vijay Semwal, cart driver said, "As of now, the facility is available from Picture Palace to the ropeway. It is a good move from the administration. People are enjoying this new initiative

A special attraction for tourists visiting Mussoorie, golf carts are not only a means of travel but also prove to be a special experience for the tourists. Pollution-free and comfortable service will help establish Mussoorie as a modern tourist destination. This initiative is not only reducing traffic pressure on Mall Road but is also contributing to the natural beauty and environmental protection of Mussoorie.

In the coming time, this initiative of golf carts in Mussoorie will also be helpful in protecting the environment of the area and promoting local employment. The drivers who earlier used to drive rickshaws are now getting trained and driving these modern golf carts, this will give them better income and a conducive working environment. (ANI)

