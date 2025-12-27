Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government is working with full commitment to protect the cultural, religious, and social identity of Devbhoomi, as per a release by CMO.

The Chief Minister has a clear vision: Uttarakhand is not merely a geographical state but a centre of faith, tradition, and belief for millions of people, and no compromise will be made on its dignity under any circumstances.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund Delayed Due to ITR Mismatch? Revised vs Belated Return Explained, Who Should File What Before December 31.

In line with this policy, the state government has effectively launched "Operation Kalnemi" across the state from July 10 to take strict action against superstition, fraud, illegal activities, and suspicious elements operating under the guise of religion and faith. The objective of this initiative is to preserve the sanctity of Devbhoomi, strengthen law and order, and protect public trust, the release said.

Under Operation Kalnemi, extensive verification and enforcement drives were conducted in sensitive districts, including Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar. In Haridwar district, 3,091 individuals were verified, resulting in the registration of 715 cases and the arrest of 305 persons.

Also Read | Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

In Dehradun district, 1,711 individuals were verified, resulting in 206 arrests, the registration of 9 cases, and preventive action against 380 persons. Strict action was also taken against foreign nationals residing illegally in the district.

In Udham Singh Nagar district, effective action was taken against 220 suspicious individuals, and cases were registered in serious matters.

At the state level, more than 4,802 individuals have been verified so far, with 724 cases registered and 511 arrests made. Additionally, 19 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally were arrested, of whom 10 have already been deported, while legal proceedings are underway in the remaining cases.

Chief Minister has clearly stated that this campaign is not directed against any particular class or community, but is aimed at safeguarding law and order and protecting the dignity of Devbhoomi. Faith will be respected, but crime, superstition, and fraud carried out under the cover of faith will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of such activities and has emphasized that negligence at any level will not be tolerated. The strictest action will be taken against anyone who attempts to undermine the identity and sanctity of Devbhoomi.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Uttarakhand government remains committed to protecting cultural and religious values along with development, and Operation Kalnemi stands as a strong example of this resolve. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)