Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) on Saturday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, and said the day serves as a reminder of the dedication and sacrifice made by the bravehearts of the Indian Army.

"Today is an opportunity to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the 1999 Kargil War. It is a day to learn from the example they set of dedication. When we see the data, 527 soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country, and 265 received awards. Every award is an example for us. It is our responsibility to take care of the families of the deceased soldiers," Uttarakhand Governor said, while speaking to ANI.

"In spite of all the difficult situations, they gave their all to the nation. The CM of Uttarakhand increased the ex-gratia of Param Veer Chakra awardees to Rs 1.5 crore. This is an example of the place soldiers hold in Uttarakhand," he added.

Captain Yashika Tyagi Hatwal, who was the first female officer of the Indian logistics wing to be posted in high-altitude areas during the Kargil War, also paid her tributes.

"I am the first female officer of the Indian logistics wing who was posted during an extreme cold climate at high altitude. I am proud that I belonged to the unit that supplied arms and ammunition, clothing and food to the armed forces in an extremely cold climate," Captain Hatwal said, while speaking to ANI.

"At that time, I was pregnant and also had my kid aged below 3 years with me, while my husband was fighting the war in Drass, but the uniform made things easier," she added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered salutations on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

In a post on social media platform X, the CM wrote that the occasion was not just a day to celebrate victory in war, but an "eternal saga" of the valour, sacrifice, and national service of India's brave sons, who could not be forgotten.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer countless salutations to the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation's integrity and identity.

This day is not merely a victory in a war, but an eternal saga of the valour, sacrifice, and national service of India's brave sons, which can never be forgotten," the post read.

On Friday, as a gesture to honour the soldiers, the Chief Minister announced a threefold increase in the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra awardees, raising it from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

The announcement was made during the Sainik Samman ceremony held in Khatima on the death anniversary of his father, late Subedar Sher Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister also approved the proposal submitted by the Sainik Welfare Department, according to an official release.

The increase of Rs 1 crore in the ex-gratia amount underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of soldiers and their families, the statement said.

Prior to June 2022, the ex-gratia amount for Param Vir Chakra recipients stood at Rs 30 lakh. It was raised to Rs 50 lakh by a Cabinet decision on June 10, 2022, and a government order was issued on July 14, 2022. The amount has now been further increased to Rs 1.5 crore.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy.

The Kargil War lasted for more than 60 days and concluded on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months

.According to IAF, Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's codename for its air operations during the 1999 Kargil War, was a trailblazer in many ways and proved that air power could decisively alter the course of battle without crossing international boundaries. The operation was launched on May 26, 1999, marking the first large-scale use of air power in Kashmir since 1971 and demonstrating the effectiveness of limited air asset use in a localised conflict. (ANI)

