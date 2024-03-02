Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth. Today, appointment letters were given to 27 deputy jailers and 285 prison guards selected by the Public Service Commission under the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department in the Chief Minister's residence complex, an official statement said.

According to the statement from the Chief Minister's Office, on the instructions of CM Dhami, the employment fairs being organized through the Employment Department in the entire state are showing pleasant results.

In the last four months, the Employment Department has been successful in providing employment to about three and a half thousand youth of the state.

The focus of the state government is on creating maximum employment. Apart from the government departments, the state government is continuously making efforts to ensure that the youth get maximum employment in the private sector also. The result of all these efforts of the Dhami government is that a historic decline has been recorded in the unemployment rate in the state.

The report of the Economic Survey presented in the State Assembly shows that there has been a huge reduction in the unemployment rate in Uttarakhand. The unemployment rate in Uttarakhand was 8.4 percent in the year 2021-22, which has come down to 4.9 percent in 2022-23.

Here, employment fairs are being organized in every district through the State Employment Department, in which employment is being provided in companies ranging from pharma to security, banking, sales marketing etc. In the last four months, job opportunities were available to about three and a half thousand youth through the Employment Department. 872 youth got employment in the month of November, 1376 in December, 122 in January and 1068 in the month of February.

As per the CMO's statement, in the last one year, through UKPSC, 6635 officers and 7644 youth have been appointed on Group C posts in Police Telecommunication, Rankers, Excise Constable, Animal Husbandry, Silk, Urban Development, Forest Department, LT in Education Department, Agriculture Department, Drinking Water Corporation, various Dhami government has created a record by giving jobs in departments like Assistant Accountant, Accountant, Instructor, Workshop Instructor, Vehicle Driver, Secretariat Guard, Fisheries Department etc.

Appointments have also been made to more than 2000 posts of Forest Guard. (ANI)

