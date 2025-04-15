Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the government is working determinedly to preserve the cultural values and demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. For this, anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been strictly implemented in the state.

He said that the Uttarakhand government has fulfilled its historical responsibility of ensuring equal rights for all citizens by implementing the UCC.

Calling for the cooperation of all the saints to organise Kumbh 2027 in Uttarakhand in a grand and divine way, CM Dhami said that the state government has a big responsibility to do so. The cooperation of all the saints is expected in this.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Ganga Pujan organised at Sarvananda Ghat in Haridwar on Monday in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and participated in the Shobha Yatra from Sarvananda Ghat to Mata Krishna Udyan. After this, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Mata Krishna Udyan in Haridwar.

Dhami described Acharya Sadguru Swami Teunram Ji Maharaj as a great saint of the Sanatan Sant tradition. The Chief Minister said that throughout his life, he taught charity and service to society. The Chief Minister said that he inspired people to rise above caste, high-low, and show-off and follow the path of love and devotion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that during Om Birla's tenure as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Indian Parliament passed many historic and revolutionary laws, such as the abolition of Article 370 from Kashmir, the anti-triple talaq law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, and the Waqf Amendment Act, which are making their important contribution to taking the country to new heights today.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with development, a cultural renaissance is also taking place in the country.

Whether it is the construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi, the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the construction of the divine and grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, or the world-class organisation of the grand Maha Kumbh recently concluded in Prayagraj, it is the result of the efforts of respected Modi ji that today India is being re-established as a major cultural center of the world.

The Chief Minister said that with the guidance and cooperation of the respected Prime Minister, our state government is also continuously working towards preserving and enhancing the cultural heritage of the state along with development works in the state. Today, on the one hand, while reconstruction work is being done on a large scale in Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham, work is also in progress towards the construction of the Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor. Along with this, work is also being done towards the construction of a ropeway for Baba Kedarnath Dham and Hemkund Sahib. You will be happy to know that our government has decided to start the study of Center for Hindu Studies in Doon University.

The Chief Minister said that our government will continue to work to preserve and promote cultural heritage and bring the Ganga of development to the state. We have full faith that with the blessings and cooperation of the people of the state, we will definitely succeed in making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country with our alternative-free resolve.

On this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Prem Prakash Mandal is presenting an unparalleled example of human service at various places across the country. Prem Prakash Mandal is serving humanity through the welfare of poor families and various public welfare works.

Swami Bhagat Ji Maharaj and Prem Prakash Mandal are carrying spirituality and Dev tradition forward. This newly constructed Mata Krishna Udyan by Prem Prakash Mandal in the religious city of Haridwar, which is full of religious and spiritual consciousness, is also a beautiful example of human service. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with various development works in the state, commendable work is being done to make the Chardham Yatra smooth and convenient, the cleanliness of Ganga and the grand and successful organization of Kumbh 2027. (ANI)

