Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Kavi Sammelan program in Dehradun on Saturday and said that the state government is dedicated and has been continuously working to preserve the cultural and literary heritage of the state.

Addressing the gathering at the program, CM Dhami said, "The Uttarakhand government is dedicated and has been working to preserve the literary works and the culture of the state. Through the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, excellent literary works will be facilitated as well. Our government will also felicitate them with the Lifetime Achievement Award."

In a post on X on Saturday, CM Dhami said, "In the Dera Kavi Sammelan organised at the Himalayan Cultural Center (Dehradun), the renowned poet Kumar Vishwas ji and other poets present were welcomed and felicitated in the holy land of Uttarakhand."

"Poets are not just creators of words but they are also thinkers, guides and motivators of the society. This holy land of Devbhoomi has been a wonderful center of creativity for years, where the light of ideas has inspired the society. Our government is continuously working to preserve the cultural and literary heritage of the state," posted CM Dhami.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 27 development projects of Nainital district worth about 126 crore 69 lakhs in a program organised at Lalkuan, Nainital.

These projects include schemes related to education, road, medical, irrigation, sewerage, urban development, beautification and destitute cow protection.

During this, 9 schemes were inaugurated at a cost of 25.93 crores and foundation stone were laid for 18 schemes at a cost of 100.76 crores.

The Chief Minister said in his address that these projects will strengthen the infrastructure of the area and provide better facilities to the citizens.

Appreciating the nationwide development work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that India is becoming a leader in every field including defence, science, sports and infrastructure today.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is fully committed not only to development but also to protect cultural identity and social harmony.

Strict steps have been taken against conversion, love jihad, land jihad etc. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code and the country's strictest anti-copying law has also been implemented here.

He also said that concrete efforts are being made under the "Gau Sanrakshan Kanoon" for the protection of cows. (ANI)

