Nainital, Jan 9 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday ordered strict action against the mining officer of Bageshwar district for violation of a recent order suspending all mining operation in the district.

The order came on the submission of a report by the high court appointed amicus curiae about alleged digging and transportation of mining equipment continuing in the district despite the court's January 6 order banning all mining operations.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Manoj Tiwari asked the superintendent of police of Bageshwar to seize all the machinery engaged in mining activities and submit a report before the court by Friday.

Mining activities were suspended by the court with immediate effect following reports that soapstone mining was causing cracks to appear on houses in several villages of the district risking the lives of people living in them.

Villagers had shared their complaints about continued mining operations in the district despite the high court ban with the amicus curiae.

The court registered its discontent at the violation and ask the state to take strict action against the district mining officer.

