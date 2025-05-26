Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand's State Secretary of Medical Health and Medical Education, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, held a high-level review meeting on Monday with senior departmental officials to assess the state's preparedness for COVID-19 management.

During the meeting, Dr Kumar directed officials to remain fully prepared for any possible emergency and emphasised that there should be no negligence at any level. He instructed that all COVID-19 management systems must be fully operational and effective.

Senior officials, including Medical Director General Dr Sunita Tamta, Medical Education Director Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Assistant Director Dr Pankaj Singh, Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Sharma, Doon Medical College Chief Medical Superintendent Dr RS Bisht, and others, attended the meeting.

The state government remains alert in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"The situation in the state is under control right now, but we must be prepared for any potential challenge. At this time, there is no need to panic, but to be cautious and vigilant. Our effort is to ensure the availability of all necessary resources related to COVID-19 in every hospital, health centers and medical college in the state. Whether it is isolation beds, oxygen supply or availability of trained health workers," Health Secretary Dr Kumar said.

He further stated that surveillance systems are being strengthened and testing capacities bolstered to enable quick action when needed. "Our rapid response teams are trained and ready," Dr Kumar added.

He appealed to the public and said, "I urge citizens to stay away from rumours and follow the Health Department's guidelines."

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Health Department reiterated the importance of wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding crowds, and consulting a doctor promptly upon experiencing symptoms.

All government and private hospitals and medical colleges in the state have been directed to treat COVID patients. Ensure adequate availability of isolation beds, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines, ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen generation plants, and essential medicines.

All districts have been instructed further to strengthen the surveillance of potential cases of COVID-19. Also, all testing centres have been asked to ensure the availability of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits.

ILI (influenza-like symptoms), SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), and COVID-19 cases will be reported compulsorily and continuously monitored. All government and private hospitals and labs have been asked to ensure that they share the reports of these cases on the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) daily.

Rapid response teams formed under the IDSP program have been instructed to be trained and prepared for any unusual situation. All patients with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested compulsorily, and COVID-19 positive samples will be sent to the concerned laboratories for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS). (ANI)

