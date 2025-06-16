New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on expressed deep sorrow over the Uttarakhand helicopter crash, calling it a "heartbreaking" tragedy, and urged the government to take long-term steps to improve aviation safety standards in the country.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Jha compared the crash to the recent tragedy in Ahmedabad, saying both had shaken the nation. "What happened recently in Ahmedabad was very tragic, and today's incident (Uttarakhand helicopter crash) is equally heartbreaking," Jha added.

Also Read | Kerala School Holiday: In View of Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert; Holiday Declared for Educational Institutions in 8 Districts on June 16.

He added that incidents like these not only cause pain but also demand serious introspection and corrective actions.

"After such accidents, when we are in pain and the country is in distress, there is a strong emotional reaction. But beyond that, there should be long-term decisions regarding safety audits, safety protocols, and identifying flaws in the aviation sector or in specific areas. There should be a detailed discussion on all of this..." he told ANI.

Also Read | Pune Bridge Collapse: Expressing Grief Over Maval Bridge Collapse, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'Incident Demands Meaningful Questions Be Asked of Those in Power'.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on the tragic helicopter crash in Rudraprayag that claimed the lives of all seven people on board.

A high-level meeting was convened immediately after the crash, he said.

In a post on X, CM Dhami stated, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, during his foreign visit, held a telephonic conversation from Cyprus and obtained detailed information regarding the Rudraprayag helicopter accident. During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed deep condolences for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident."

"He (PM Modi) was also informed about the important decisions taken in the high-level meeting convened immediately after the accident. In relation to this unfortunate incident, a detailed briefing was also given via telephone to Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji and Honourable Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri @RamMNKJi. The central leadership has assured all possible assistance," CM Dhami wrote.

Five adults, one infant and one crew member were on board the Aryan Aviation's Bell 407 helicopter operating in the "Shri Kedarnath Ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi" sector that crashed on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from Guptkashi at 05:10 am and landed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad at 05:18 am before departing again at 05:19 am for Guptkashi and is reported to have crashed near Gaurikund between 05:30 am and 05:45 am, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)