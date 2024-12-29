Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): The high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi district received snowfall, while the lower areas witnessed light rains on Saturday.

Popular locations such as Gangotri, Yamunotri, and other nearby mountain villages, are experiencing significant snowfall, which has resulted in snow accumulation across the region.

The ongoing snowfall has led to snow accumulation in several villages, particularly in areas like Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Kharsali, and Mukhwa villages.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the district administration, with the help of machines and workers, has managed to keep most roads open and traffic moving smoothly.

Efforts to clear snow from roadways have ensured that daily commutes were largely unaffected, with roads remaining passable even in snow-covered areas.

This proactive response has helped maintain normalcy in the district despite the challenging weather conditions. Snow cutters and JCB machines have been deployed to clear affected areas.

Travelers are being advised to take precautions, including using 4X4 vehicles and installing anti-skid chains, to navigate safely through snow-covered roads.

Meanwhile, the cold weather has gripped North Indian hill town Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. It is also raining here in small intervals and the dense fog has covered Dhauladhar mountains.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded between 0 and 1 degree Celsius in Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag, McLeodganj, and other upper parts of Dharamshala.

Meanwhile, the daytime temperature in the region reached around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. The Dhauladhar mountains received fresh snowfall, and tourists are eagerly awaiting more snow in the region.

Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been grappling with relentless heavy rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, leading to landslides and significant disruptions in daily life.

The continuous downpour has melted the snow in Shimla and surrounding areas, further dropping temperatures and creating a bone-chilling cold. (ANI)

