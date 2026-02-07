Old Trafford (UK), February 7 (ANI): Manchester United showcased a dominant performance as they secured their fourth consecutive Premier League victory under head coach Michael Carrick, defeating 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a reckless challenge on Casemiro, reducing Spurs to 10 men and giving the hosts a decisive advantage.

United opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Bryan Mbeumo converted a brilliant set-piece routine after the home side had already threatened on multiple occasions.

Although Amad and Matheus Cunha had goals disallowed in the second half, Bruno Fernandes sealed the win nine minutes from time with an instinctive back-post finish.

The victory keeps Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League, just three points behind second-placed Manchester City ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday. Tottenham, meanwhile, remain in 14th position.

Meanwhile, Rayan continued his promising start in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, scoring a second-half goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Aston Villa had taken the lead in the 22nd minute through Morgan Rogers. However, Rayan, who joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama during the transfer window, struck late to earn the hosts a share of the points. The goal marked the Brazilian winger's first in the Premier League after providing an assist on his debut in Bournemouth's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bournemouth pushed for a winner late in the match, with Ryan Christie twice denied by outstanding saves from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The draw sees Bournemouth move up to 11th in the table, while Villa remain third with 47 points, level with Manchester City. (ANI)

