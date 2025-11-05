Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Thousands of devotees thronged Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Wednesday to take a holy dip in the Ganga River on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, believed to bring prosperity and wash away sins.

Since early morning, pilgrims from across the country gathered at the ghats to perform the sacred ritual, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of the Kumbh Mela. Devotees offered prayers and participated in the Ganga aarti, a major highlight of the celebration.

Also Read | Who Is Rama Duwaji? Meet Zohran Mamdani's Wife, Acclaimed Artist and New York City's Future First Lady.

Speaking to ANI, devotee Shobha Gosain said, "It was a wonderful experience to take a holy dip in the river Ganga, which cleansed our minds. The area was crowded, resembling the atmosphere of Kumbh. We also witnessed the Ganga aarti, which is truly a beautiful sight. I prayed to Ganga maa to grant all our wishes."

Another devotee, Rakesh Kumar, shared, "It feels great to be here, and there are many people around. I feel great after taking a holy dip... All the police are very disciplined and dedicated to their work. The parking arrangements are also well organised."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In view of the large gathering, the police administration made extensive security arrangements, dividing the fair area into 11 zones and 36 sectors to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Kartik Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Kartik month, is regarded as one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. The day also marks the birth of Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Across India, devotees celebrate the occasion with spiritual fervour, lighting lamps, decorating temples, and organising religious fairs.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, a massive traffic snarl was observed on Digha AIIMS Road in Patna early in the morning, following a large gathering of devotees at Ganga Ghat.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, devotees gathered at Puri's historic Narendra Pokhari to participate in the traditional Boit Vandana (boat festival) celebrations associated with Kartik Purnima.

The traditional Boit Vandana festival, celebrated with enthusiasm across Odisha, holds deep historical and cultural significance. On this day, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, and seashores to set afloat miniature boats made of banana stems, paper, and thermocol, symbolising the ancient maritime trade connections Odisha once had with Southeast Asian countries such as Java, Sumatra, and Bali.

The festival paints a vibrant picture as devotees chant prayers and float illuminated miniature boats on the water's surface, creating a mesmerising spectacle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)