Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday conducted search operations with the help of state-of-the-art equipment, including a victim locating camera, a thermal imaging camera, in the disaster-hit Dharali region to locate trapped individuals under the debris of the damaged building.

"Uttarakhand SDRF is searching for people trapped under the debris in the Dharali disaster-affected area by conducting a thorough search in the damaged buildings with the help of state-of-the-art equipment like a victim locating camera, thermal imaging camera," the Uttarakhand Police personnel told ANI.

Meanwhile, work is underway on a war footing with the help of machines to clear debris on roads near Bhanrepani, near the Badrinath National Highway, which were blocked in the aftermath of landslides that hit the area a day ago, the Chamoli Police said on Friday.

Posting a status on social media X updated today at 2:30 pm, the Chamoli Police wrote, "The road has been blocked since yesterday due to a landslide near Bhanrepani on the Badrinath National Highway. The work of opening the road by machines is going on a war footing."

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand government confirmed the evacuation of 566 people from the disaster-hit areas of Dharali and Harsil in Uttarakashi district, where massive flash floods have disrupted normal life.

The evacuation of nearly 300 more stranded individuals is currently underway, according to state authorities.

The Indian Army is using dog squads, drones, and ground-penetrating radar for search and rescue operations in the area.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth visited Uttarkashi to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief measures.

DGP Seth has reached Uttarkashi to inspect the site of the incident and take stock of the rescue operations. After landing at Matli helipad, he left for Harshil after meeting the Chief Minister.

He reviewed the rescue operations by holding a meeting with the police officers in Matli and gave necessary instructions to everyone to speed up the relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

