Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state has the most favourable environment for industries in the entire country.

Dhami participated in the inauguration programme of Gold Plus Glass Factory, Thithola in Roorkee on Friday.

Addressing the programme, he said, "Whether it is law and order situation or otherwise, Uttarakhand has the most favourable environment for industries in the whole country. If industries grow, GDP will increase, the budget will increase and more and more employment opportunities will be available to the youth. In whatever industries are established, direct or indirect, employment should be provided to the regional people."

He called upon everyone to give their full cooperation in the development of Uttarakhand. "This is the nectar period of the country. Everyone has to work like Karmayogi and this decade is the decade of Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

He said Uttarakhand will be ahead in every field and on the 25th foundation day, Uttarakhand will be established as the best state in the country.

Dhami informed that a meeting was held with the industry representatives in Dehradun to deliberate on solving the challenges faced by them. The facilities which are being provided have also been improved and simplified.

The Chief Minister said that simplification, solution, dissolution and satisfaction are the basic mantra of the government.

Referring to the Chardham Yatra, he said that so far 30 lakh registered devotees have visited Chardham and this time a new record will be set. He said that as far as Kanwar Mela is concerned, more than 4 crore devotees came to Kanwar Mela, which is a record in itself. (ANI)

