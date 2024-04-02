Haridwar, Apr 2 (PTI) In yet another setback to the Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, PCC general secretary and Seva Dal's state chief Rajesh Rastogi resigned from all posts on Tuesday, saying dynastic politics is "finishing" the party.

Rastogi, an advocate and a grassroots leader, also lashed out at former chief minister Harish Rawat for "getting" a ticket for his son from Haridwar Lok Sabha seat.

In his resignation letter sent to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, PCC president Karan Mahara and party in-charge for Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Rastogi said the "growing dominance of dynastic politics is finishing the party".

Accusing the Congress leaders of Uttarakhand of promoting factionalism and selling tickets, he said if these are not controlled then Congress will not be able to sit even in the opposition.

If an honest leader with a clean image like Pritam Singh had been declared the chief ministerial face in the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress would have been in power in Uttarakhand even today, he claimed.

"Congress party may have cancelled my ticket from Laksar assembly constituency in 2022, but I still stood firmly with the party," he said.

He said Harish Rawat got a ticket for his son from Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency while the requests of senior leaders who wanted to contest from there were ignored.

"Many other big Congress leaders, upset with Harish Rawat's promotion of dynastic politics in Haridwar seat, may resign from the Congress party within a day or two," he claimed.

The state Congress has seen an exodus in recent months with sitting legislator from Badrinath Rajendra Singh Bhandari and many former MLAs leaving the party.

