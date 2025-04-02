Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): In a joint effort by the police forces of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, a gang involved in cow and buffalo slaughter has been busted following the discovery of 13 carcasses at the Uttarakhand-Himachal border.

Eight individuals were arrested by the Dehradun police on Tuesday, including a history-sheeter and a gangster with prior involvement in similar crimes.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, Dehradun district, spoke to ANI regarding the cow-slaughter incident that took place near the Uttarakhand-Himachal border.

"We discovered 13 cow and buffalo carcasses in the Yamuna River, which runs through Vikasnagar, an area bordering Himachal Pradesh. This sparked widespread outrage among animal rights groups and the public. In response, a high-level meeting was held with the SP in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, to gather information and strategize on action," said the official.

"Based on the intelligence gathered, a special police team was deployed, leading to the arrest of eight suspects from Dehradun, including a history sheeter and a gangster who had been previously involved in similar incidents. Additionally, the Sirmaur police arrested two individuals," he said.

SSP Ajay Singh stated that the incident was sensitive, and the police were continuing their investigation, seeking to arrest more individuals connected to the crime.

The joint operation between the two states highlights the police forces' commitment to tackling such illegal activities.

The act of cow slaughter in India is governed by state-specific laws with varying degrees of strictness, shaped by religious, cultural, and economic factors.

While some states impose a complete ban on cow slaughter, others provide exceptions, and the issue continues to fuel ongoing debates about law enforcement, economic implications, and human rights. (ANI)

