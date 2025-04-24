Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Uttarakhand police have been placed on high alert, with authorities taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh confirmed that while no harassment cases have been reported, a list of 1,201 students from the region has been compiled, and outreach efforts are underway with teachers and PG accommodation owners.

Also Read | WBBSE Result 2025 Date and Time: Know When and Where To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results.

"Because of the Pahalgam incident, the police have been placed on high alert. There have been no reported cases of harassment against any individual student. We have compiled a list of 1,201 students from Jammu and Kashmir who are currently here. We have spoken to their teachers and most of the paying guest accommodation owners. Some social media posts had surfaced that could have disturbed the atmosphere, but those posts have now been deleted," SSP Singh told ANI.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Property Dispute Turns Fatal As Couple Dies After Eating Poison-Laced Laddoos; Audio Message From Victim Leads to Arrest of 4 Including Mother in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid his tributes to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and affirmed that this was the new India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army would take strong action and kill those terrorists involved.

In his speech at the 'Rajkiya Kranti Diwas' fair in Pithsain, CM Dhami said, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam cannot be condemned enough. Innocent tourists were killed after asking about their religion. People of the country are sad and annoyed. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident and also want to tell those terrorists that this is not the India where you can easily escape after carrying out such an incident. This is India under Prime Minister Modi. Our army will kill those terrorists." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)