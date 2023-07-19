Chamoli, July 19: At least 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi Mob Attack Video: Woman Pilot, Her Husband Thrashed by Mob for Torturing Minor Domestic Help, Case Registered Against Couple.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that an outpost in charge of Pipalkoti was among the persons killed. Uttarakhand Blast Video: Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli, 10 Dead.

Visuals From the Site:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district. Injured have been admitted to the district hospital: SP Chamoli Parmendra Doval pic.twitter.com/QKC5vpvbF5 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmendra Doval said, "10 people died and several were injured after a transformer exploded on the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Chamoli district." The police officer said that the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital.

Further information is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)