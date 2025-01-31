Haridwar, Jan 31 (PTI) A sharp shooter of the notorious Valmiki gang, who escaped from the Haridwar district jail about four months ago, has been arrested by police following an encounter.

Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Doval said the encounter with Pankaj took place late on Thursday night, when a joint team of police and the Special Task Force (STF) was conducting checking in the BHEL area following a tip-off.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on information leading to Pankaj's arrest.

Pankaj opened fire at the joint team during the encounter and got shot in the leg in retaliatory firing, Doval said.

He was taken to a government hospital from where he was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

A 315-bore pistol, two empty cartridges and a 315-bore live cartridge were seized from Pankaj's possession, the SSP said.

The sharp shooter of the notorious Praveen Valmiki gang escaped from the Haridwar district jail on the night before Dussehra last year on October 11, along with another prisoner, Ramkumar, by scaling the prison wall with the help of a ladder when jail officials and employees were busy watching a Ramlila performance.

Ramkumar was arrested by a joint team of police and the STF from Jagadhari in Haryana on October 25.

More than eight serious cases, including for murder, are registered against Pankaj in Roorkee and Haridwar.

The SSP has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for the police team that has nabbed Pankaj.

