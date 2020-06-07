India News | Uttarakhand Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally at 1,355

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): With 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the tally of people infected with the virus has reached to 1,355.

These new cases have been reported in Haridwar (13) and Dehradun (1).

Also Read | OnePlus 8 Next Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Amazon India.

As of now, 528 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being treated for the disease while 13 have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 2,46,628. (ANI)

Also Read | MP: Congress Leader Umang Singhar Booked for Violating Social Distancing Norms in Dhar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)