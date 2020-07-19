Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): With 239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 4,515.

As per the state Health Department, there are 3,116 recovered cases while the count for the active number of cases stands at 1,311.

The state has reported 52 fatalities due to the virus to date.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618 including 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,816 deaths. (ANI)

