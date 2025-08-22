Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 22 (ANI): Thal-Munsyari and Munsiyari-Milam road is closed in Pithoragarh, said the Pithoragarh Police and urged people to stay on alert in areas prone to rain and landslides.

In a tweet on X, the Pithoragarh District Police said, "Closed Road Routes - Thal - Munsyari route is closed, Munsyari - Milam route is closed. All other national/state highways are open. Stay alert in areas prone to rain and landslides."

Roadblocks due to landslides and falling stones are common in Uttarakhand, causing disruptions and leading to loss of life as well.

Earlier, Munsiyari - Milam Road and 19 rural roads were closed in Pithoragarh due to falling stones and heavy rainfall, said the Pithoragarh Police, Uttarakhand.

In a tweet, the Pithoragarh Police, Uttarakhand, said, "Road Update, Pithoragarh District Police Date: 19 August 2025, Closed Road Routes -Thal - Munsyari route is closed, Munsyari - Milam route is closed. In addition, 19 rural routes are closed."

In Pithoragarh's Gram Devat area, a 12-year-old boy died, and four others were injured, after a boulder fell on a house, as per the Uttarakhand Police. The incident happened around 1:52 AM on August 19.

Rescue teams from the fire department, police, and SDRF quickly reached the spot and pulled the boy out from under the debris.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Police shared, "On 19.08.2025 at 1:52 AM, a stone fell on a house in Gram Devat, Pithoragarh. Immediately, FIRE, police, and SDRF teams reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. A 12-year-old boy had died. He was extracted by the rescue teams jointly by removing debris and stones. Four people sustained minor injuries."

Due to heavy rainfall and a sudden rise in the Ganga's water level, access to the ghats near Laxman Jhula and surrounding areas has also been completely stopped.

Police have put up barricades and are patrolling the area to ensure public safety. Authorities have urged people to stay alert and away from the riverbanks

."Due to heavy rainfall and a sudden rise in water levels, access to Ganga Ghats is completely prohibited for safety reasons. Police have barricaded the ghats and are conducting continuous patrolling for public safety. Your vigilance is your safety," in another post, Uttarakhand Police shared. (ANI)

