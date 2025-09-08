Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): On the lines of the famous Cherry Blossom festival of Japan, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has decided to celebrate Buransh and Padam flowering festivals, according to a press release.

The proposal was approved in the meeting of the Research Advisory Committee (RAC), held last month.

The Buransh festival will be celebrated in the Second week of March, and Padam (Himalayan Cherry) in the second week of October. These are the peak times of blooming of these flowers in Uttarakhand, said the release.

Buransh, botanically known as Rhododendron arboretum, is also state flower of Uttarakhand and during months of March-April hills of Uttarakhand are covered by this magnificent red color flowers, while Padam/Himalayan Cherry, botanically known as Prunus cerasoides, blooms twice in year-once in March- April and again in the month of October, when the entire tree is covered by beautiful light pink color flowers.

Both the flowers are culturally and ecologically very important in Uttarakhand and attract a large number of birds, honey bees and pollinators.

Buransh has many medicinal properties, also, and its juice is considered to be very useful in gastrointestinal diseases.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Sanjiv Chaturvedi said, "During the week fixed for celebration of these flowers festivals, a number of activities have been planned, which include trek to flowering areas and trails, cultural programs with participation of local community, exhibition of products based on these flowers, spotting of birds/pollinators dependent on these flowers, storytelling sessions, pollinators survey and painting competitions."

The release said, "The main objective is to celebrate the seasonal blooming of these flowers as symbols of the rich floral heritage of Uttarakhand and to raise awareness among local communities, tourists, and stakeholders about the ecological and cultural importance of these species in the Himalayan ecosystem. Uttarakhand Forest Department also hopes to promote conservation efforts and sustainable use through community and school engagement, and to document local traditions, folklore, and uses associated with these species".

In Japan, the centuries-old tradition of Hanami, or "flower viewing," celebrates the bloom of cherry blossoms (Prunus serrulata). Occurring between March and May, depending on the region, Hanami involves friends and families gathering under cherry trees in parks. Similarly, South Korea hosts the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival in early April, marking the blooming of Prunus yedoensis (Yoshino cherry trees) in the city of Jinhae. This is one of the largest flower festivals in the country, attracting millions of visitors to witness floral avenues, cultural performances, and parades, said the release. (ANI)

