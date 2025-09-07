Uttarkashi (Uttarakhnad) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Naugaon-Vikasnagar road, which was obstructed due to drainage water and accumulation of debris, has been restored, said the Uttarkashi Police on Saturday.

Due to heavy rainfall in the evening, the water level of the drain in Naugaon market rose, and debris accumulated, which in turn halted the traffic. The concerned authorities reached the spot and worked on a war footing to restore the road, the Uttarkashi police X account informed.

"Traffic has been restored in the Naugaon market. Due to heavy rainfall this evening, the water level of the drain at the said location rose and debris accumulated, causing the Naugaon-Vikasnagar road to be obstructed. The concerned agencies promptly reached the spot and worked on a war footing to restore the road," police added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday assured speedy relief and rehabilitation measures for disaster-hit Pausari village and nearby areas, stressing that the government is prioritising restoration of washed-away bridges, damaged roads, and disrupted electricity and water supply, while also planning necessary displacement measures.

Speaking to media persons, CM Dhami said, "The people affected by the disaster in Pausari village and the surrounding villages have also raised their concerns, including the issue of displacement, and we have already planned for it. Where displacement is necessary, we will work on it. Currently, our primary focus is on restoring the bridges that have been washed away in this area, repairing the damaged roads, addressing the lack of electricity, and resolving the water supply issues. We are working to address all these."

"Every district in the state is affected by the disaster, and there has been significant damage. After assessing everything, we will take swift action. Once the rains subside, we will work on a war footing," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami also visited Kapkot in Bageshwar district to inspect the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas and assured affected families of all possible support from the state government. (ANI)

