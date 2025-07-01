Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Work is being done on a war footing to restore the Yamunotri National Highway damaged by heavy rains and landslides in Uttarkashi district. The washed-out road near Silai Band is likely to open by Tuesday evening.

According to a release, work is also underway with heavy machines in Ojri. Seven Poklane and JCB machines are engaged day and night from both sides for the said work.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya is constantly present in the disaster-affected areas in the region and monitoring the relief and rehabilitation work there. While the road is being restored at a fast pace, the devotees who have come to visit Yamunotri Dham are being safely transported to their destination through a transhipment system from Ojri to Silai Band on foot.

The District Magistrate said that the priority of the administration is to make the road routes smooth as soon as possible and provide all possible assistance to the pilgrims and local citizens. He has instructed all the teams deployed on the spot to work with full sensitivity and vigilance.

The District Magistrate reached Ojri from Silai Band on foot on Tuesday. During this, while talking to pedestrians, he spoke about the transhipment arrangements made by the administration to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, following major landslides in the Silai Band area, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Monday said that traffic movement has been severely affected due to road washouts at multiple locations, but restoration efforts are underway on a war footing.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said, "Traffic has been disrupted due to road washout at three places in Silai Band area. Work is being done on a war footing to make the road smooth for traffic."

DM Arya stated that instructions have been issued to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Forest Department to construct an alternative route to ensure safe pedestrian movement in the region.

"In view of the washout of the road in the Ojri area, necessary instructions have been given to the ITBP and Forest Department for the construction of an alternative route there, so that safe movement by foot in the affected area can be made smooth soon. The movement of vehicles will be restored to Silai Band by tomorrow," he said.

Landslides triggered by heavy rains have been recurring across Uttarkashi district, hampering road connectivity and posing challenges for both locals and tourists.

The administration, along with disaster response agencies, has been actively engaged in clearing debris and ensuring essential connectivity is restored swiftly. (ANI)

