Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Yatra route towards Kedarnath Dham has been closed after a fragment of a glacier broke at Bhairon in the afternoon, an official said on Thursday.

"Due to the breaking of the glacier again at Bhairon Glacier at 2:25 pm, the Yatra route has been completely closed for movement," an official said.

Also Read | Imran Khan Divorced Reham Khan Via Email at Bushra Bibi’s Behest, Claims Former Pakistan PM’s Ex-Aide Awn Chaudhry.

In this regard, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dixit appealed to the pilgrims to avoid going on foot towards Kedarnath Dham.

"The pilgrims going on foot to Kedarnath Dham should not go until the Yatra route is completely smooth," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: KSEAB Class 10th Result Likely Next Week on karresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

He further mentioned that passengers can take helicopter services if they want to have darshan at Kedarnath Dham.

"The DM has asked the passengers to be safe at the place where they are. He also said that the passengers who want to have darshan could visit Kedarnath Dham through the heli service," an official statement said.

Yesterday the route between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere was closed after a glacier broke in the region.

On May 2, an orange alert was also issued in the region in the wake of incessant snowfall.

"The route has been closed due to the arrival of a glacier between Bhairav and Kuber Gadere on the Kedarnath walking route. Due to this, there may also be a delay in starting the journey on Thursday," an official said.

"He instructed the DDRF, SDRF, NDRF and police personnel deployed on both the glaciers on the Yatra route to take special care of their own safety and the safety of the pilgrims," it added.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)