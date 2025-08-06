Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi district has triggered massive flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in Dharali and Sukhi Top areas.

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Indian Army working tirelessly to evacuate stranded individuals and locate the missing.

Five teams of ITBP, consisting of 130 jawans, are deployed in Dharali, with over 100 more jawans en route. They have recovered one body and rescued over 100 people.

Kamlesh Kamal, ITBP Spokesperson, provided an update on the ongoing efforts, stating, "Five teams of ITBP consisting of 130 jawans are there in Dharali. More than 100 jawans are en route, and they will reach there soon... We have recovered a body this morning, and more than 100 people have been rescued. Today, we have also set up communication... Now that the equipment has been provided, it is possible that we will see that this rescue operation will gain momentum..."

He also provided an update on Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, confirming that 413 people have been rescued safely after a flash flood washed away a large portion of the trekking path near the Tangling area.

The devotees were stranded after a makeshift bridge was washed away due to the increased water flow in the streams.

He further added, "Yesterday, we got information that on the route to Kinnaur, there was a single wooden maxi-shift bridge that was washed away. We learned in the initial stage that about 100 people were stranded... Till this morning, 413 people have been rescued safely. From morning till now, 57 people have been rescued. The information is that 100 more people are stranded there. They will also be rescued by evening. We have received information that one person has lost his life there..."

The Kinnaur district administration suspended the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra after the rain led to significant damage along the pilgrimage route.

NDRF teams are facing difficulties reaching the spot due to road blockages, but they are ready in Dehradun to airlift affected people.

Mohsen Shahedi, DIG, NDRF, detailed the severity of the situation, saying, "As per the information received, four people have lost their lives and over 50 people are reported missing. Flash floods were also reported in two places in Harsil and Sukhi Top. Around 11 Army jawans are reported missing in Harsil. There have been no casualties in Sukhi Top... Rishikesh-Uttarkashi Highway is affected, which is why the movement is very slow. Due to road blockages at several places, teams are facing difficulties in reaching the spot. Our teams are ready in Dehradun to airlift the affected people..."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at ground zero and met locals, the site of the Dharali cloudburst and mudslide, which has caused significant damage to houses and other buildings.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the cloudburst and flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali.

Dhami also visited the Joshiyada helipad in Uttarkashi and assessed the areas affected by the recent cloudburst. He conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas to review the damage and ongoing relief efforts. Rescue and relief operations are underway with full support from the state and central governments. (ANI)

