India News | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Priority is Evacuating Trapped Workers, Says District Magistrate; Officers' Leaves Cancelled

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Sunday said that the priority of the administration is to evacuate workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel which caved in the previous night, and that the rescue operations are being conducted on war footing.

At least 36 workers are feared to be trapped inside the tunnel that collapsed on the Yamunotri National Highway here in Uttarkashi district.

Also Read | Sextortion in Ahmedabad: Man Makes Nude Videos of People, Extorts Money From Victims After Texting Them From Fake Facebook Profiles ‘Ankita Sharma’ and ‘Neha Patel’; Arrested.

The District Magistrate, while cancelling the leaves of all the officers of the district, has instructed them to immediately report to their respective workplaces and be ready round the clock for relief and rescue operations.

According to Uttarkashi Superintendant of Police, Arpan Yaduvanshi, a portion of the under-construction tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed on Saturday night. A part of the tunnel broke about 200 meters ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon.

Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Says 'Fight' With India Not Something Canada Wants Right Now; Seeks To 'Work Constructively' With New Delhi.

Yaduvanshi said that according to the officials of Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely.

ew-pics-5553231.html" title="Anne Hathaway Birthday: Celebrating the Actress's Special Day with Her Iconic Fashion Moments (View Pics)">Anne Hathaway Birthday: Celebrating the Actress's Special Day with Her Iconic Fashion Moments (View Pics)