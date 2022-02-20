New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Days after the opposition in the Kerala assembly disrupted the Governor's speech, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan slammed the state government as well as the opposition for trying to 'denigrate and insult' the Governor.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Muraleedharan said, "The ruling and opposition fronts in Kerala have been continuously trying to denigrate and insult Kerala Governor (Arif Mohammad Khan). Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) should clarify whether it's with his permission that these cyber goons and other LDF leaders are trying to insult Governor."

The Union Minister of State, who hails from Kerala, highlighted that the ruling party and the Opposition are trying to bracket BJP and the Governor together.

"Opposition leaders, who heave criticism on the Governor, don't care to criticize the Kerala government irrespective of the corruption and high-handedness. The ruling party and the Opposition are trying to bracket BJP and the Governor together," Muraleedharan said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Opposition, in the state assembly, disrupted the Governor's speech

Khan on Saturday questioned the excessive strength of the personal staff of ministers in the state. He said that the ministers in the state have more than 20 personal staff.

Speaking to the media, Khan said as a Central Cabinet minister, he could have appointed only 11 personnel staff. "But here every minister has more than 20 members in personnel staff," he said.

This is a gross violation, and misuse of the people's money, he added. (ANI)

