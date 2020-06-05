India News | V Narayanasamy Flags off Shramik Special Train Carrying 1,119 People from Puducherry

Puducherry [India], June 5 (ANI): Chief Minister V Narayanasamy flagged off a Shramik special train carrying around 1,119 people on Thursday night from Puducherry.

The train flagged off by Narayanasamy is carrying workers from three states, Jharkhand, Assam, and West Bengal.

Health minister M Kandasamy, District Collector, Chief of Police, among other officials were also present at the railway station.

Indian Railways had operationalized 4197 "Shramik Special" trains till Wednesday across the country and transported more than 58 lakhs passengers to their homes.

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways is operating "Shramik Special" trains from May 1, 2020. (ANI)

