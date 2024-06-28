Guwahati, Jun 28 (PTI) Vacancies in teaching positions in state universities have emerged as a major hurdle in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said here on Friday.

The UGC chairman was here to attend a day-long conference of vice-chancellors of Northeastern and Eastern regions on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020', hosted by Guwahati-based Pragjyotishpur University.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2024: Petrol To Be Cheaper by 65 Paise, Diesel by Rs 2.60 in Mumbai Region.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said, "Across the country, a major problem in state universities is vacancies in teaching positions. In some state universities, 50 to 80 per cent of teaching positions are vacant," urging universities to expedite the filling of these positions.

He said implementation of NEP is a "journey", which cannot happen overnight, and state governments have been enthusiastically participating in implementing it.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Body Found With Head Smashed In Narela Area, Two Apprehended.

Kumar stressed that it is also essential for the universities to formulate an institutional development plan and their own roadmap for the future.

With approximately 130 vice-chancellors and other academics participating, discussions at the conference focused on transforming higher education institutions to empower students in contributing to national development. Key topics include providing holistic education, integrating skill development with degree programs, and utilising digital technology to reach students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

"We will be discussing how the NEP is being implemented and challenges colleges and universities are facing, so that we can collectively find solutions," he said.

Kumar requested the universities to open more off-campus centres to make education accessible and equitable, while stating that UGC was also laying thrust on training teachers in the higher education sector.

Highlighting the need to expose students to different parts of the country, he said the Northeastern region is home to many indigenous knowledge systems, whether it be a festival celebrated based on astronomical calculation, bamboo engineering or shifting cultivation.

"These are parts of Indian knowledge system and there is a need to expose students to this from different parts of the country," he said.

Kumar added that UGC is also working on promoting education in own language, especially with the country having numerous native languages.

On implementation of NEP in this region, Kumar said the UGC is in regular touch with state higher education councils and VCs.

"We are very happy to inform that state governments are very enthusiastically participating in implementing NEP. Implementation is a journey," he added.

He reiterated that achieving the target of a Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent by 2035 requires sustained effort and cannot be achieved overnight.

Among initiatives under NEP is the provision of biannual admissions to help students who fail to enroll during July-August to take admission in January-February.

Universities with required infrastructure have been requested to implement it to maximise resource utilisation, Kumar said, adding that 90 varsities have also started biannual admissions for online programmes.

The UGC chairman also said stress is being laid on strengthening research ecosystem in the universities and bring more young people into it.

Though directly UGC funded-research has stopped now, funds for research projects are available through other agencies, like National Research Foundation and other schemes, he added.

With focus on online education, internet connectivity and electrification has also received a boost across the country, with common service centres also set up for students in remote areas to access Net, Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)