Amaravati, Mar 1 (PTI): Administration of coronavirus vaccine for citizens above 60 years old and those in the 45- 59 age group with co-morbidities did not begin in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the pre-registration process commenced late.

The pre-registration and prerequisite for getting vaccinated could not be taken up though a nation-wide rollout began today, a senior official of the Health Department here said.

"Everything is in place and vaccine doses have been kept ready in all hospitals, including selected private clinics. But, the pre-registration did not happen as expected," the official told PTI. As the pre-registration on Co-Win website began in the afternoon, the senior citizens and other select group of citizens would be administered the vaccine from Tuesday, he said. The state Health Department had made arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccination in 432 government and 92 private hospitals and an additional six lakh doses of the vaccine arrived today. The inoculation drive for healthcare workers and frontline workers (including the second dose), however, continued across the state.

